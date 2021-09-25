6-year-old killed on amusement park ride in Colorado after multiple operator errors

As per an investigation released by the state Department of Labor and Employment's Division of Oil and Public Safety, a six-year-old named Wongel Estifanos died on an amusement park ride in Colorado earlier this month as a result of "multiple operator errors."

The Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will now remain closed until it is re-permitted.

"There is no way we can imagine the pain of loss that the Estifanos family and their friends are experiencing," the park said Friday in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to them. Safety is, and always has been, our top priority."

The ride operators did not notice that Estifanos was sitting on her seatbelt before it began. When the ride was over, Estifanos was no longer in the seat. The autopsy report said that there were multiple blunt force injuries to her body.

Estifanos was on a vacation with her parents from Colorado Springs when she died on the Haunted Mine Drop on September 5.

The ride was built in 2017. It carries six passengers and requires all riders to be over 46-inches in height.

Like all amusement park rides in Colorado, the Mine Drop is required to undergo annual inspections by a third party.

As per the regulations, the park may be subjected to fines and penalties of up to $1,000 for every day that there were violations that resulted in "serious bodily injury."