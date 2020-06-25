5.8 magnitude earthquake hits California

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit California on Wednesday.

The quake which was centred in central California hit Lone Pine near Death Valley National Park. There were also smaller shocks recorded of 3.1 and 2.5, reports said. Reports said at least a dozen aftershocks were felt by residents.

There were no reports of any damage due to the quake. Earlier a 7.5 earthquake had hit Mexico on Tuesday in which at least 6 people were killed and had damaged several homes and cut power lines.

In May, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake had hit the border between Nevada and California. According to reports, an average of five quakes of between 6.0 and 7.0 magnitude hit California and Nevada each year.

