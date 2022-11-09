5.7 magnitude earthquake rocks central Italy and the Balkans

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Italy in the early hours of Wednesday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The epicentre of the earthquake was situated 64 kilometres east of the city of Rimini and was measured to be eight kilometres deep. The tremors were felt across central Italy and parts of the Balkans.

The first and the strongest tremors were felt at 06:07 GMT, followed by several small aftershocks. According to reports, houses and tall buildings shook for a few seconds on the Adriatic coast. Minor damages but no casualties were reported by the authorities.

Read more: Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece

However, Schools were reportedly shut in the city of Ancona as the railway track was suspected to be damaged.

"As a precaution, the lessons of all the schools in the city, of every order and grade, from infant-toddler centres to high school, are suspended," informed city mayor Valeria Mancinelli.

Video footage of the aftermath of the earthquake posted on social media platforms showed several parts of railway stations and other buildings chipped off. Spilled food and drinks in the supermarket aisles could also be seen in the videos.

Matteo Ricci, the mayor of the city of Pesaro informed the media that they were carrying checks to ascertain the extent of the damage.

"We are carrying out checks, a lot of people are on the street and at the moment there are no major damage but we are doing all possible checks on all public buildings.

WATCH | Rats with backpacks could help rescue earthquake survivors trapped under debris

Notably, central Italy is one of the most earthquake-prone regions in Europe. In 2016, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake killed as many as 299 people. Most of the casualties were reported from the mountain village of Amatrice.

Read more: 6.3 magnitude quake hits Nepal in wee hours of Wednesday, 6 reported dead, strong tremors felt in India

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: