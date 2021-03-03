Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Greece on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, having earlier reported magnitudes of 6.9 and 5.9 for the tremblor.

According to the Athens observatory, the epicentre of the quake was 21 kilometres (13 miles) south of the town of Elassona, near Larissa. While its depth was 10 km (6.2 miles).

A fire service official in Athens said there were no reports of damages or injuries so far but added: "My colleagues felt it, it was strong."

Greek seismologist Vassilis Karathanasis told state television that the tremor was felt across Greece.