6.3 magnitude quake hits Nepal in wee hours of Wednesday, 6 reported dead, strong tremors felt in India

Strong tremors shook the national capital and adjoining areas early Wednesday morning after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal. At around 2 am, people were forced to wake up from their sleep and rushed outside as the intensity of the tremors was extremely strong. They lasted for around 10 seconds and were felt by Noida and Gurugram residents as well.

The National Center for Seismology said that the depth of the quake for 10 kilometres.

Nepal's seismological centre set the magnitude at 6.6. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6.

Nepal had also felt tremors at 8:52 pm on Wednesday that measured 4.9 on the Richter Scale. In total, three quakes have struck Nepal in the past 24 hours, including an aftershock.

News agency ANI reported that at least six people died in the Doti district of Nepal, including three who were killed due to a house collapse. Several more houses have been damaged. No reports of damage were reported from India where the tremors were also felt in Ghaziabad and Lucknow.

