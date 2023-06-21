19-year-old on drugs tries to open plane door mid-flight; Flight crew uses lasso to 'subdue' passenger

In South Korea, a teenager has been arrested for attempting to open an aeroplane emergency door mid-flight. As per a News 8000 report, after an investigation by the Incheon Airport police, the 19-year-old tested positive for drugs. What happened? On June 19th, a red-eye flight en route from the Philippines to Seoul, South Korea, became the scene of 'turbulence' after a 19-year-old Korean man tried to open the plane's door.

The man boarded the flight from Cebu in the Philippines. One hour into the flight, he began "acting strangely" due to which the flight crew moved him to the front of the plane — closer to the exit door — to keep an eye on him, reported CNN.

As per officials from Jeju Air, the passenger also complained of feeling "pressure" on his chest.

Soon after, he attempted to open the plane's door. Talking to reporters, he confessed that he "felt I was being attacked".

He was promptly subdued by the flight crew. As per a statement by the airlines, he was "immediately subdued by the crew, who used a lasso rope and tie wraps to keep him controlled for the rest of the flight".

Due to their timely action, the door to the plane stayed closed, and the plane escaped undamaged. Furthermore, none of the 180 passengers aboard the plane were hurt. The investigation He was handed over to the police at Seoul’s Incheon Airport at 7:30 am. Following that, with the passenger's consent, a simple drug test was run, which found he was under the influence of drugs.

Also read | ​​​​​​​Delta Airlines passenger arrested for opening emergency door, deploying exit slide at LAX airport

Furthermore, as per the police, a hair and urine sample has been sent to the National Forensics Service for a full analysis. It will help determine what kind of drug was taken, along with the amount consumed. Results of this test are expected within a week or two.

As per CNN, a warrant has been issued for the 19-year-old. He has been accused of violating the Aviation Security Act. First of its kind incident? No, just last month, a 30-year-old man aboard an Asiana Airlines flight had opened an aircraft's door just before it landed in Daegu, South Korea.

Similarly, in March, a man aboard a Delta Air Lines passenger plane was arrested for opening an aircraft door and sliding down the exit chute.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE