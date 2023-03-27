Delta Airlines passenger arrested for opening emergency door, deploying exit slide at LAX airport

A man in the US aboard a Delta Air Lines passenger was arrested after opening one of the plane's doors and sliding down the emergency exit slide. The incident transpired on Saturday when Delta Flight 1714 was preparing for takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Seattle, according to the local authorities.

Los Angeles Airport Police in its report stated that an unidentified passenger wearing a striped sweater and black pants rushed to the flight attendant as the plane was pushing towards the runway. Taking a brief halt, the passenger asked the flight attendant, "what do I do now?"

When told to go back and sit on the seat, the passenger ran from the attendant and went straight to the plane's emergency exit doors. Before any of the attendants could stop him, the passenger opened the emergency gate by turning the latch, activating the plane's emergency slide in the process.

The plane was immediately stopped by the pilots as the man jumped onto the back of a baggage cart. The Delta staff initially nabbed the passenger before handing him over to the LAX Police.

"Delta flight 1714 operating from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to the gate due to an unruly passenger. The aircraft was holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft and was initially detained by Delta staff ahead of being arrested by local law enforcement," read a statement released by the airline.

According to reports the passenger has been taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation while the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was notified about the accident.

"Airport Police responded and detained the passenger for further investigation. Due to the circumstances, FBI was notified," LAX Police was quoted as saying by Fox News.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement and apologised for the inconvenience whilst adding that the rest of the passengers were escorted and moved to a new plane.

“Customers are being re-accommodated on a new aircraft and we apologise for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans," read the statement.

In the end, the flight was delayed more than three hours due to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)