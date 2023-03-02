Several injured after severe turbulence hits Lufthansa flight going from Texas to Germany

A Lufthansa flight had to make an emergency landing Wednesday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia due to turbulence. Several passengers sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised due to the incident, officials said. The incident was reported on Lufthansa Flight No. 469 that was flying from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany. It had to be diverted following "severe turbulence" while over Tennessee, and landed at Dulles at 9:10 pm ET, the Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News.

The FAA said that according to the crew, the Airbus A330 was flying at an altitude of about 37,000 feet when turbulence hit. Seven people were taken to local hospitals, CBS reported.

The FAA is currently investigating the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Spirit Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville due to a battery fire in an overhead bin, the FAA said. The flight was flying to Orlando, Florida, and one person sustained injuries, for which he was hospitalised.

Turbulence has lead to several such incidents in the past. In December last year, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu experienced turbulence, injuring 25 passengers. In June, eight people on a flight flying from Florida to Tennessee were hurt due to turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies)

