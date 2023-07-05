16 mass shootings and 15 dead: Fourth of July celebrations turn deadly in US

Violence and bloodshed marked the 4th of July for the United States when it was celebrating its independence day. Across the country, several people lost their loved ones as the country saw one of its worst gun violence.

From Friday evening to Wednesday morning, the US endured at least 16 mass shootings, the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) said.

The shootings encompassed every region in the US. From Texas to Washington DC to Illinois and beyond, at least 13 states witnessed gun shootings in which 15 people lost their lives and 94 were injured.

The spate of shootings forced President Joe Biden to once again press on Congress to pass laws ensuring stricter gun control measures.

In a statement, Biden lamented the “wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America”.

Biden said that he and the first lady, Jill Biden, “grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence”.

Here are some of the shootings that took place over the weekend. Baltimore block party shooting Two people were killed and 28 injured during a party in Baltimore when two shooters opened fire on partygoers.

The incident took place in the Brooklyn Homes area on early Sunday as hundreds gathered for the annual community celebration. Joe Biden greets military families on Independence Day Officers who were called in found 30 victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Among the deceased include 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez who was pronounced dead on the spot, and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi who succumbed to his injuries,

Among the 28 victims who survived 14 were minors.

Police have so far made no arrests. ‘Random’ mass shooting in Philadelphia Perhaps one of the greatest fatality in a single incident over the long weekend was seen in Philadelphia during which five people were killed when a shooter wearing a bulletproof vest and bearing an assault rifle went on a random rampage on Monday night.

The shooting unfolded around 8.30 pm in the Kingsessing neighbourhood gunning down victims.

“On what was supposed to be a beautiful summer evening, this armed and armoured individual wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims seemingly at random,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The youngest person to die was 15. A two-year-old boy was shot four times in the legs and a 13-year-old was shot twice in the legs. On Wednesday, both were listed in stable condition.

The attacker was later arrested and is being held without bail. Fest turns deadly in Fort Worth Around hundreds had gathered for the neighbourhood’s annual ComoFest on Monday night when a person opened fire at the crowds.

ABC11 quoting sources reported that the shooting began with an argument that spiralled into gunfire but it remains unclear if the shooting was gang related.

At least 11 people were shot including three who died from their injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made and the identities of the shooter or shooters remain unknown. 3 dead in Louisiana A July 4 block party in Louisiana turned into tragedy when three people were gunned down and six injured in a mass shooting.

Locals were celebrating the holiday party on Pearl Avenue on Tuesday night when gunfire broke out.

While two people died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

At least six other people were injured with the extent of their injuries unknown.

It is currently unknown how many shooters were involved or what led up to the shooting. Drive-by shooting in Washington DC A “targeted “shooting at a drive-by in Washington DC left nine people injured on July 4.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department said that the incident unfolded on Meade Street in the northeast area of the city when an unidentified assailant driving a dark SUV opened fire on them at around 1am ET.

Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said that the SUV suddenly “stopped and fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside, just celebrating the fourth of July”.

Nine people were injured, all suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Among the victims were two children aged just nine and 17 years old.