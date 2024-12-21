Abuja, Nigeria

At least 10 people were killed, including four children, in a stampede in Nigeria's capital on Saturday (Dec 21). The incident happened when a large crowd gathered to collect food items distributed by a church at a Christmas event.

Police said in a statement that more than 1,000 people had been evacuated from the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama after the incident. A purported video of the incident was circulated on social media in which dead bodies were seen lying on the ground and people shouting for help.

Police said some of the injured have been discharged after the treatment while others are reported still to be under treatment.

This marks the second such incident in Africa's most populous country as various churches and individuals are organising charity ahead of Christmas.

The incident has raised questions about safety measurements during such events.

Earlier in the week, several children were reported killed in a stampede after an organisation organised a funfair to distribute gift items to children.

Now, the police have announced a prior permission is mandatory before organising such events.

(With inputs from agencies)