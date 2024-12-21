Damascus, Syria

Qatar has reopened its embassy in Damascus, 13 years after closing it during the early stages of Syria’s civil war. The move comes as foreign governments seek to establish relations with Syria’s new leadership.

According to media reports, Qatar’s flag was raised over its embassy, making it the second nation, after Turkey, to officially reopen its mission following the recent ouster of President Bashar al-Assad by Islamist-led rebels earlier this month.

The Qatari embassy in Damascus had been closed since July 2011, when Doha withdrew its ambassador in response to violent crackdowns on protesters by Assad’s regime.

In a statement, Qatar’s foreign ministry said the reopening of the embassy shows its support for the Syrian people and their "struggle to attain their legitimate rights for a dignified life." Unlike several Arab nations, Qatar has previously refrained from restoring ties with Assad’s government or re-establishing diplomatic relations with Damascus.

Last week, a Qatari diplomatic delegation visited Damascus to meet with the transitional government. "Doha's full commitment to support the Syrian people" was reaffirmed during the visit, a Qatari diplomat told AFP.

European Union 'ready' to reopen diplomatic mission in Damascus

The European Union has also announced its readiness to reopen its diplomatic mission in Damascus. Meanwhile, Britain, France, and the United States have sent delegations to the Syrian capital since Assad’s removal.

On Tuesday, France raised its flag over its embassy in Damascus. However, the country’s special envoy to Syria stated the mission would remain closed until “security criteria are met.”

In a related development, the United States on Friday withdrew a $10 million bounty that had been placed on Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa following "positive messages" from a first meeting that included a promise to fight terrorism.

Bashar al-Assad, who had ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8 after opposition forces seized Damascus, marking the end of his regime.

