/‘Will not allow Trump to dictate timeline’: Iran rejects US ceasefire plan, presents counterproposal

Iran on Wednesday rejected the American plan to pause the war in the Middle East and instead came up with its counterproposal listing its own conditions, even as it launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries, reported Iranian state television’s English-language broadcaster, Press TV. Iran rejected the US proposal, saying it will end the war only on its own terms and not allow Donald Trump to dictate the timeline.

Iranian state television’s English-language broadcaster quoted an anonymous official Wednesday as saying Iran rejected America’s 15-point ceasefire proposal.

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Press TV quoted an anonymous official as saying, “Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing imposed war.”

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official added, warning that till then Tehran will continue its “heavy blows” across the Mideast.

Press TV, like all state TV channels controlled by hardliners, offered its own five-point plan from the official who rejected the US proposal.

Tehran’s peace plan includes a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities, and Iran’s “exercise of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.”

The two conditions of reparations and Iran’s continued chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz are likely to be irritants and unacceptable to Washington as energy supplies worldwide remain affected.

Press TV shared the official’s reaction and counterproposal after Pakistan reportedly conveyed America’s 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran.

Meanwhile, Washington deployed paratroopers and more Marines to the region.

The official said that Iran wants concrete guarantees preventing the recurrence of war. It has also demanded clear determination and guaranteed payment of war damages and compensation.

Iran has also demanded recognition of Tehran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz as its natural, legal right, the official added.