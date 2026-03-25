/BJP leader mocks Pakistan’s ‘peace broker’ claims after Iran turns back Karachi-bound vessel

A BJP leader took a swipe at Pakistan’s narratives portraying itself as a peace broker in the region by offering to host talks for the resolution of the West Asia crisis after Iran reportedly turned back a vessel headed for Karachi for failing to secure clearance through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. BJP leader Amit Malviya, who is a member of the party’s national executive, took a swipe at Pakistan’s narratives of playing a peace broker to end the Iran War.

“So much for the Pakistan is brokering peace narrative peddled by the usual suspects in India. Iran has reportedly turned back a vessel bound for Karachi after it failed to secure approval to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he posted on X.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime chokepoint and handles nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas flows.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The key route that is vital for global energy security was blocked by Iran after US-Israeli attacks on it, slowing down shipping significantly and raising concerns over global energy supplies and trade.

“The container ship SELEN was turned back by the IRGC Navy due to failure to comply with legal protocols and lack of permission to pass through the #Hormuz Strait,” read the statement by the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, said the vessel identified as SELEN was intercepted and forced to turn back after it failed to meet required legal conditions for transit.

Tangsiri said passage through the Strait of Hormuz requires “full coordination with Iran’s maritime authority,” framing the action as an assertion of national sovereignty.

Tehran had earlier said that “non-hostile vessels” may still transit the route, provided they comply with safety and security regulations and coordinate with relevant authorities.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was “ready and honoured” to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran, subject to agreement from both sides.

“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond,” he said.

“Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” Sharif said.