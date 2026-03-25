Attacked: A clandestine weapons supply line moving drones, ammunition between Iran and Russia in Caspian Sea | Video

Israel recently attacked a crucial weapons supply line at sea between Russia and Iran, in the first such strike on Iranian naval assets in the Caspian Sea. The Caspian Sea is a crucial area for the transfer of weapons between Iran and Russia, according to reports citing Israeli defence sources. Israel attacked Iran’s Bandar Anzali port and the 4th Artesh Naval District Headquarters on March 18, said the reports. Scroll down for the video.

Israel struck main base of Iran's northern naval base

Bandar Anzali, located on Iran’s northern Caspian coast in Gilan Province, is the main base for Iran’s northern naval fleet and a critical node in the clandestine Tehran-Moscow weapons supply corridor, according to Israeli officials cited in the reports.

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The attack area hosted dozens of Iranian naval vessels, including the Moudge-class frigate IRIS Deylaman, missile ships, and patrol boats.

It is home to naval facilities, shipyards, and the command centre of the 4th Artesh Naval District.

It has affiliated defence sites such as Shahid Tamjidi Offshore Industries, linked to Iran’s marine logistics and weapons production. The area also includes port infrastructure, customs buildings, and shipping facilities.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that more than five of the vessels destroyed had anti-aircraft capabilities.

A coordinated Israeli air and naval operation

The operation involved Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by Israeli Navy intelligence and overseen by IAF commander Maj GenTomer Bar and Navy head Rear Adm David Saar Salama, Israeli media reports said.

Israel claimed the attack “degraded Iran’s capabilities while impairing control of the Caspian Sea”.

Caspian Sea clandestine supply line and Iran-Russia military cooperation

Unconfirmed open-source reporting suggested that nearly half of Iran’s Caspian fleet was affected in the Israeli attack, along with port infrastructure and the supply corridor. The strike temporarily disrupted both military and civilian logistics, including food and wheat imports, the reports claimed. Satellite imagery showed smoke plumes over Bandar Anzali port after the strike.

The Caspian Sea has been a clandestine maritime corridor for Iran-Russia arms transfers since at least 2022, during the Russia-Ukraine war.

A route that bypasses international scrutiny and sanctions

According to reports, ships routinely switch off their tracking systems to evade detection while transporting Iran-made Shahed drones, ammunition, missiles, and other military equipment to Russia.

The weapons move both ways. From Iran to Russia, they include Shahed drones, ammunition, and missile components used in the war in Ukraine. From Russia, Iran reportedly receives upgraded Geran-2 drones and other military support.

Caspian Sea covert weapons transit attack: Geopolitical significance

The landlocked Caspian Sea links Russian and Iranian ports located about 600 miles apart, allowing for such direct transfers. Key Iranian ports in the area include Bandar Anzali and Amirabad, while Russian ports such as Astrakhan, Makhachkala, and Kaspiysk receive the shipments.

The Israeli strike of March 18 directly targeted the Iranian hub of the corridor, according to the IDF, degrading naval control of the covert supply line.

No Russian territory was hit, but analysts view the strike as a signal that the Tehran-Moscow axis faces growing operational vulnerability.

The attack expands Israel’s operational theatre northwards, beyond the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. It may also disrupt the flow of weapons critical to Russia’s operations in Ukraine.