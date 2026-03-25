/Panic buying at petrol pumps: Government debunks rumors assures ample stock amid Hormuz blockade

As the Indian government urges citizens to move to PNG and ease pressure on LPG amid the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Israel and America's joint military operation against Iran has pushed the world toward an energy crisis. Back home, the LPG supply has been affected, as 90% of the country's requirement was procured from Gulf countries. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that there is ample stock. When the war began, a wave of panic buying was reported, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in the press briefings. She alerted about panic refuelling cases that have come to the fore; she asked people to refrain from believing rumours floating in these times of crisis.

Reiterating the energy situation, Sharma said, "Refineries operating at optimum capacity. We have the capacity to refine 26 crore tonne of crude oil annually. In the last two days, queues have been seen outside retail outlets and petrol pumps, and we observed panic buying. I want to assure the nation that we have adequate petrol and diesel. There is no scarcity in petrol pumps or the terminals supplying petrol to the pumps. Do not trust the rumours and avoid panic buying. Diesel and petrol prices have not been increased."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The government has mandated transfer from LPG to PNG on Tuesday (Mar 24). Under Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026, the government has urged consumers to switch to PNG.