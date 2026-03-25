/US Supreme Court sides with internet provider in billion-dollar piracy case, setback for music industry

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court gave a landmark decision as it ruled that major internet service providers are not liable for copyright infringement. Ending the billion-dollar-plus music copyright lawsuit, the apex court ruled in favor of Cox Communications, saying the company cannot be held liable for piracy done by its users over the songs that are owned by major music labels such as Sony Music, Warner Music ‌Group and Universal Music Group among others.

This has been seen as a significant setback for the music industry in the case where major record labels

has hold internet providers accountable for not cutting off users that have been repeatedly downloading music illegally.

These are the music industries that hold rights of America's known music singer and songwriters, including Beyonce, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé among others.

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Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas in his ruling said that Cox was not liable for the widespread copyright violations.

"Cox provided internet service to its subscribers, but it did not ​intend for that service to be used to commit copyright infringement," Thomas wrote.

"Holding Cox liable merely for failing to terminate ​internet service to infringing accounts would expand secondary copyright liability beyond our precedents,'' he said.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 against Cox communication by more than 50 labels. In the filing, the music labesl accused Cox saying that the company failed to cut off the internet connections of the users who were repeatedly involved in illegally downloading the copyrighted music. In the case, they alleged that Cox’s subscribers used its internet service to download and shared copyrighted songs.

