/‘Trump agreed final agreement with Iran must remove nuclear danger,’ says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a social media post on Sunday that he spoke with US President Donald Trump the previous night to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations with Iran, and both agreed that any deal with Iran “must eliminate the nuclear danger”.

“I spoke last night with President Donald Trump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme,” the Israeli PM said.

“President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear danger. That means dismantling Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory,” Netanyahu wrote.

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“My policy, like President Trump’s, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” he added.

“President Trump also reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu further said that he expressed his deep appreciation to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, including during Operation Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, when American and Israeli forces fought shoulder to shoulder against the Iranian threat.

“The partnership between us and our two countries has been proven on the battlefield and has never been stronger. My policy, like President Trump’s, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons.,” he said concluding the post.

Iran’s nuclear programme remains a key consideration in any potential agreement between Tehran and Washington.

President Trump said in his latest post on Truth Social that Iran must understand it cannot develop or procure a nuclear weapon or bomb.

Iran keeps stating repeatedly that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes only, but has highly enriched uranium which is not needed elsewhere. Hence, many countries as well as the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), are not convinced by its claims.