/Last rites of Twisha Sharma held in Bhopal after second autopsy, 12 days after death

The last rites of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman whose death at her matrimonial home in Bhopal sparked allegations of dowry harassment, were performed on Sunday after a second postmortem examination was conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi.

Twisha’s cremation took place at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal after 5 pm, nearly 12 days after her death on May 12.

Family members, who had spent days demanding a fresh autopsy and an impartial investigation, broke down during the final rites as her funeral pyre was lit.

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Earlier in the day, Twisha Sharma’s mortal remains were handed over to her family after the second postmortem was completed at the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary. Visuals from the hospital showed relatives receiving the body before it was taken to the cremation ground in a hearse van.

The family had earlier refused to accept the body and approached the court seeking a second autopsy, alleging discrepancies in the initial postmortem report. Following court approval, a fresh examination was carried out by doctors from AIIMS Delhi.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, had earlier said the family hoped the second postmortem would bring clarity to unanswered questions surrounding her death. Her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also expressed confidence in the process and said the family wanted a transparent investigation.

Supreme Court to hear the matter

The case has now reached the Supreme Court, which on Saturday registered a suo motu matter titled ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home’. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

Twisha’s husband and main accused, Samarth Singh, was arrested in Jabalpur and later sent to seven days of police custody by a Bhopal court for further interrogation.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, had married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025. After her death, her family accused her husband and in-laws of mental harassment and dowry-related abuse, leading to widespread outrage and demands for a detailed probe.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI investigation, while Twisha’s family continues to seek an impartial inquiry into the case.