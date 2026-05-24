/‘Don’t rush into deal’: Trump says Iran blockade to remain until agreement is signed

Amid strong hopes of an agreement between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 24) said that “The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner” and that he informed US representatives “not to rush into a deal, as time is on our side”.

The US president, in a Truth Social post, also added that “The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!”

He pointed out that Washington’s “relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” adding that “they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb”.

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“I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation,” Trump said, and speculated that “it will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!”

The American leader accused former president Barack Obama of making “one of the worst deals” that was “a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon”.

“One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration,” he wrote on social media.

The development came hours after Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had a “very good call” with Gulf leaders as well as Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir over discussions focused on Iran and “all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to peace”.

Trump also said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and claimed that an agreement had been “largely negotiated”, while the final details were still under discussion and could be announced shortly. He further stated that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened as part of the proposed deal.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, told reporters in New Delhi on Sunday that there was a possibility of “good news” regarding a peace agreement with Iran.

“I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” he said when asked by reporters about a deal being reached between the US and Iran.