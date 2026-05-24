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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals clinch final playoff spot, PBKS and KKR eliminated

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 24, 2026, 20:06 IST | Updated: May 24, 2026, 20:06 IST
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals clinch final playoff spot, PBKS and KKR eliminated

RR's Yash Raj Punja celebrates with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 30 runs to move to 16 points from 14 matches, surpassing PBKS’ total of 15 points. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, can finish with a maximum of only 15 points.

Rajasthan Royals secured the fourth and final playoff spot in IPL 2026 with a 30-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday (May 24), ending the qualification hopes of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The win took RR to 16 points from 14 matches, moving them ahead of Punjab Kings, who finished with 15 points. Kolkata Knight Riders, who play Delhi Capitals later on Sunday, can also only reach a maximum of 15 points.

Rajasthan Royals will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on May 27 in New Chandigarh.

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About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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