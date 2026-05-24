/IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals clinch final playoff spot, PBKS and KKR eliminated

Rajasthan Royals secured the fourth and final playoff spot in IPL 2026 with a 30-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday (May 24), ending the qualification hopes of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The win took RR to 16 points from 14 matches, moving them ahead of Punjab Kings, who finished with 15 points. Kolkata Knight Riders, who play Delhi Capitals later on Sunday, can also only reach a maximum of 15 points.