/IPL 2026: Pathirana ruled out, KKR sign Luvnith Sisodia as replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The Sri Lankan fast bowler, who was signed by KKR for INR 18 crore, has been sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury. He had earlier missed the start of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury sustained during the T20 World Cup, although he later returned to make his debut for the franchise, but another injury setback has now ended his season.

In an official media advisory, the franchise confirmed that Sisodia would replace the injured Pathirana for the rest of the tournament.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have picked Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for the injured Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Matheesha Pathirana, a right-arm pacer, is ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury. Sisodia, a wicketkeeper-batter, was previously a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR in the IPL. Sisodia, who represents Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, has played 15 T20S and has 124 runs against his name from the same. He will join KKR for INR 30 Lakh," as per a Media Advisory.

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