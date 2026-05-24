/IPL 2026: Why Jasprit Bumrah is not playing for MI vs Rajasthan Royals?

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was left out of Mumbai Indians’s final league-stage fixture of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 24). At the toss, MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that Bumrah had been rested for the match, while Deepak Chahar returned to the side. After winning the toss, Pandya chose to bowl first and briefly stated, “Jassi is resting and Deepak comes in.”

Despite being Mumbai Indians’ all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history, Bumrah had a disappointing campaign this season, as he managed to claim only four wickets in 13 matches during IPL 2026.

Bumrah was also rested from India’s ODI and Test squads for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan as part of workload management. He is expected to make his return in the white-ball series against England later this year.

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Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur made his return to Mumbai’s playing XI. He had been left out of the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, even after his impressive four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala earlier this month.

Veteran opener Rohit Sharma was listed among the impact substitutes and is expected to open the batting for MI during the chase.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals made three changes to their lineup for the crucial encounter. Riyan Parag returned to the side and also resumed captaincy duties.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar and Raghu Sharma

Impact subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat and Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja and Brijesh Sharma