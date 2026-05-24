/IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: How can PBKS, RR, or KKR qualify for top four?

Who wins the final IPL 2026 playoff spot will be decided on the last day of the league stage, with Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, alongside Punjab Kings, in the race for a place in the final four. After Punjab beat the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday night (May 23), the bare minimum result they needed to give themselves any chance, the Royals and the Knight Riders will decide who goes through. Both have their fates in their own hands, yet neither is guaranteed a spot. Let’s explore their playoff qualification scenarios.

How can Punjab qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs?

Punjab has completed its quota of 14 league matches, winning seven, losing six and one game ending in a no result. Having accumulated 15 points, the Kings are ahead of the Royals (14) and Knight Riders (13); however, the two have one game remaining, to be played on Sunday (May 24). While the Royals are facing the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata will host the Delhi Capitals.

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For the Kings to qualify, the easy equation is that Mumbai must beat Rajasthan and Delhi must beat Kolkata. Should the opposite

happen and Rajasthan beat Mumbai, it all ends for Punjab and Kolkata.



However, if Kolkata beat Delhi, Punjab can still qualify, only if KKR beats DC by less than 60-65 runs or fails to chase any target within 12.5 overs.

How can Rajasthan qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs?

For Rajasthan to advance to the next stage, they only need to beat the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the afternoon. Should that happen, regardless of what happens in the evening match between KKR and DC, the Royals will become the fourth team to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs, kicking PBKS and KKR out of the race.

How can Kolkata qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs?

The trickiest of the three is KKR’s case, which is below PBKS and RR on the points table (with a lower NRR). Sitting in the sixth place with 13 points and a +0.011 NRR, KKR needs more than just a win over DC in their last league game.



Not only do they have to beat Delhi, but they must also do it quickly, either batting first or second.