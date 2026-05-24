/‘I felt super from within’: Shreyas Iyer opens up on maiden IPL hundred, crucial win for PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer led his team from the front in the do-or-die match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday (May 23), beating them by seven wickets. They needed to win this match to stay alive in the playoff race, and they did it in style, with Iyer smashing his maiden IPL hundred to help the cause. Chasing 198, Punjab completed the target with two overs to spare; Iyer hit his fifth six to get to his century (101* off 51 balls) and the winning run.

Feeling ecstatic about his feat and the moment, Iyer sounded elated and proud with the outcome and how he led the chase in this virtual knockout for the Kings. Speaking his heart out in the post-match presser, Iyer said, "It's a surreal feeling, especially when you finish off the game, and you score a century.”



Iyer said the way he paced his innings is the stuff of dreams, and it’s one of those days when one feels super from within.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Has Rishabh Pant played his last game for LSG? Moody hints at leadership overhaul after IPL 2026 debacle



Meanwhile, having lost six matches on the trot since winning as many at the start of the tournament, Iyer and Punjab needed this day to feel positive about their playoff chances. And after they gave everything on the pitch, Iyer admitted to being in a great mind space, which will benefit last season’s runners-up should they advance to the next stage.



“I think all the batsmen, they dream of that, and today was one of those days where I personally felt super from within. I was in a great mind space. I knew what I wanted, I knew how the wicket was playing, kind of reading all this situation, it helped me to score my runs. And also, the partnership was crucial. I think that creates the momentum in the game, and just to win it from there, I'm seriously elated,” he continued.

‘Delighted to work with him’

Having spent time and seasons with Shreyas Iyer at the Delhi Capitals earlier, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting explained why he spent so much on Iyer (INR 26.75 crore). Speaking highly of his team captain and how he wonderfully won the game for his team, Punter said, "Well, there was a reason I spent as much money at the auction as I did on him a couple of years ago.”



"Look, he's a ripping guy. He's a very mature player now, he's a very mature leader. More often than not, he keeps his emotions in check when he's out in the field, but the respect he has from his players is almost second to none. The moment that he stands in front of the group and speaks, not a single eyeball leaves a single word that he says.

