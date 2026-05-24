/Has Rishabh Pant played his last game for LSG? Moody hints at leadership overhaul after IPL 2026 debacle

Has Rishabh Pant played his last game for his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants? Perhaps. The LSG captain failed to guide his team into the top four, conceding 10 losses and winning just 4 matches, finishing 10th this season. They finished seventh last season and have lost 18 matches under Pant’s captaincy in total. Already playing with the baggage of the most expensive IPL player, Pant is feeling the heat. After his team’s seven-wicket loss against the Punjab Kings, LSG’s global director of cricket, Tom Moody, has hinted at a change in leadership.

Lucknow had all the resources to make the playoffs this season, but poor leadership and the misfortune of not clicking as a unit led to this disaster.

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"From a captaincy point of view, you know, he's found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that," Moody said at the post-match presser.



"And you do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected in his performance with the bat. I know that this season has been a difficult season for us, but we will reflect on it, we'll take time, we'll reflect on it. We'll consider all things,” he added.



Moody was clearly, evidently and rightly unhappy with the team’s showing this season, adding that the board and the management would reconsider leadership heading into IPL 2027. Moreover, he also reflected on how the other departments failed to live up to the expectations.



"But certainly, we haven't lived up to the expectation or the standard that we expect of ourselves. And certainly, when it comes to the leadership of the franchise, it's certainly something that we'll be taking some very serious consideration to, you know, what it looks like in the future. Like every department, when you do reflect on a season, we will be making some considered decisions, but it certainly looks like that we're needing to consider a reset,” Moody continued.



Although Pant has had fantastic seasons with the bat earlier (2018 and 2019), his numbers and strike rate have dipped massively since joining LSG in 2025. The left-hander, who remains India’s Test batting mainstay, has accumulated 581 runs across two seasons, striking at 135.74.



With Pant and LSG done with this forgettable season, it remains to be seen how long this marriage sustains.

