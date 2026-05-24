/WATCH | Lucknow police take swift action after fans harass cheerleaders during LSG-PBKS match

The Lucknow police had to step in quickly on Saturday night (May 23) after a section of the crowd began harassing cheerleaders during LSG's final league match against PBKS. The ugly incident unfolded midway through the game when a few individuals were caught on camera throwing paper balls at the cheerleaders, who even openly warned the fans to stop. While the rest of the Ekana Stadium was locked in the high-stakes excitement of a match that Punjab eventually won, this mindless behaviour cast a dark shadow over what should have been a celebration of cricket.

The viral video of that instance is all over the internet. However, soon after a section of fans threw paper balls at the cheerleaders, who were sitting on the sidelines of their netted stage, the Lucknow police were quick to hop onto the scene and take action against the accused. The ground staff also joined in, giving stern warnings to the fans.

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What happened between the LSG and PBKS clash?

Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Reducing the hosts to 20 for two inside the Powerplay and later 69 for three, PBKS almost had LSG in their pockets. However, game-changing knocks from opener Josh Inglis (72 off 44 balls), Ayush Badoni (43 off 18), and captain Rishabh Pant (26) helped LSG rebuild. Despite more fireworks from Abdul Samad (37* off just 20 balls) and a last-over drama, involving denying Arjun Tendulkar a single thrice, LSG posted 196 for six in 20 overs.

Iyer’s showtime in Lucknow

Punjab Kings lost opener Priyansh Arya on a first-ball duck off Mohammed Shami, who also removed Cooper Connolly on 18 inside the first six overs. Prabhsimran Singh and PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer bailed the team out of trouble, stitching a 140-run stand for the third wicket.



After losing Prabhsimran on a brilliant 69 off just 39 balls, Iyer joined hands with Suryansh Shedge and smashed boundaries for fun. He completed his maiden IPL hundred with a grand six, his fifth of the evening, to see his team home in their last league game. That six and his hundred ensured a seven-wicket win for Punjab, who are now placed fourth on the points table with 15 points from 14 matches.