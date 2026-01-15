UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took a swipe at the Conservative Party during a heated debate in Parliament, saying they have had “more positions in 14 years than the Kama Sutra” on governance and policies. Starmer was defended his government on Wednesday against criticism over the recent decision to drop plans for mandatory digital ID cards for workers in Britain.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch termed the proposal a “rubbish policy” and questioned Starmer’s ability to govern. She said, “Can I welcome the Prime Minister’s latest U-turn?” teasing that it seemed to happen every week.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Mandatory digital ID was a rubbish policy, and we on this side of the House are glad to see the back of it,” she stated.

Badenoch also referred to the comment of Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who had advised that “the PM’s New Year’s resolution should be... to try to get it right first time,” implying the digital ID plan was poorly thought out initially.

Starmer defended the decision, stating the government was committed to cracking down on illegal work. “I’m determined to make it harder for people to work illegally in this country, and that’s why there will be checks, they will be digital, and they will be mandatory,” he said.

Starmer then criticised the erstwhile Conservative government for its frequent ministerial reshuffling of key positions over the past 14 years.

He emphasised that over the past 14 years, the Tories had five prime ministers, six chancellors, eight home secretaries, and 16 housing ministers. “They had more positions in 14 years than the Kama Sutra. No wonder they’re knackered and they left the country screwed.”

Earlier, the UK government planned to make digital ID cards compulsory for workers to sign up for a digital ID to prove they were legally allowed to work in the country, but scrapped the plan following backlash from businesses, workers, and political opponents.

The government now says that it will move the existing checks online by 2029, using documents people already have, like biometric passports.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised Starmer, saying he is “clueless and has no sense of direction.”

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, called the decision a “victory for individual liberty” and vowed to scrap digital ID completely if his party returns to power.

The Kama Sutra is an ancient guide from India on the art of love, sexuality, eroticism, sex positions, emotional fulfillment, and other aspects pertaining to pleasure-oriented faculties.