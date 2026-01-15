/Russia expels British diplomat on spying charge; UK rejects ‘malicious’ accusation

A British diplomat has been expelled from Russia and given two weeks to leave the country after the Russian foreign ministry said it received information “regarding the affiliation of a diplomatic employee at the embassy with the British secret service”. A translation of the post on the Telegram channel of Russia’s foreign minister said the British deputy head of mission, Danae Dholakia, had been summoned to be informed the diplomat was being expelled.

The foreign ministry said Moscow would not “tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence officers in Russia” and Russia would respond decisively if the UK “escalates the situation”.

“A warning was also issued that if London escalates the situation, the Russian side will give a decisive ‘mirror’ response,” it added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

UK rejects Russia’s ‘spying’ claim against diplomat

The UK’s Foreign Office on Thursday rejected as “malicious and baseless” Russian accusations that one of its diplomats in Moscow was a spy.

The Foreign Office said that Moscow’s actions came “out of desperation” and that the UK was considering its response. A foreign office spokesperson said, “This is not the first time the Kremlin has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff.”

“Their targeting of British diplomats comes out of desperation and actions like this undermine the basic conditions required for diplomatic missions to operate. We are carefully considering our options in response.”

Russia and the UK have periodically expelled each other’s diplomats since the start of the war in Ukraine. Most recently, Russia expelled a British diplomat and the spouse of another in March last year, claiming they had been spies.

In response, the UK expelled a Russian diplomat, with the then foreign secretary, David Lammy, accusing Moscow of waging a “relentless and unacceptable campaign of intimidation” against British embassy staff. He also criticised Russia’s “repeated attempts to threaten UK security”.

Russia and the US had early last year pledged to rebuild staffing levels at their embassies as part of a charm offensive on Moscow by the US President Donald Trump, which was roundly criticised in Europe.