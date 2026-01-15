/US led security alliance in crisis as NATO countries agree to send troops to Greenland? Here's what we know

Amid threat by Trump to overtake Greenland - a self-governed island that is territorially part of Denmark - by force, Several NATO countries are sending military troops to Greenland to participate in joint exercises with Denmark. Trumps declaration of taking over Denmark seem to have created a crisis in the NATO alliance led by the US for many years.

Denmark has said that any attack on Greenland would end its alliance with NATO and that it is ramping up it military presence “in close cooperation with NATO allies.”

NATO countries Germany, Norway, Sweden, France have all agreed to send military personnel to Greenland this week. Canada and France have also said they plan to open consulates in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, in the coming weeks, reported CNN.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

British officials recently met heads of countries including Germany and France to start the preparations. British soldiers, warships and planes are expected to be deployed in Greenland.

NATO in the past has sent troops to train in other NATO countries and there has often been an insistence from the US to do a joint exercise in the Arctic Circle.

US, Denmark set up senior-level working group

Meanwhile, The United States, Denmark, and Greenland have agreed to establish a senior-level working group aimed at easing tensions over Greenland’s future, despite ongoing disagreements with the Trump administration. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said talks are intended to explore possible compromises while preserving Denmark’s core positions.

Speaking in Washington on Wednesday (January 14), Rasmussen described his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, alongside Greenland’s foreign minister, as candid and constructive, though significant differences remain. According to Rasmussen, all sides agreed that continued dialogue at a high political level could help address US concerns without crossing Denmark’s “red lines.” He emphasised that any proposal undermining Denmark’s sovereignty or Greenlanders’ right to self-determination would be unacceptable.