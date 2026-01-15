/Does repeated exposure to winter air pollution weaken lung capacity and immunity? Doctors reveal SHOCKING truths

Air pollution is the presence of harmful natural and industrial substances present in the atmosphere, along with emissions from cars, buses, and trucks. It has a severe impact on everyone’s health and well-being in multiple ways. Beyond causing an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths annually, both short- and long-term exposure to air pollutants can trigger a range of health problems, including lung cancer, asthma and cardiovascular disease.

A major contributor is particulate matter (PM), made up of tiny solid and liquid particles released mainly from fuel burning and vehicular emissions. Pollution intensifies during winter because colder, drier air traps pollutants more easily, worsening air quality.

Doctors have warned that continuous exposure to winter air pollution can have a long-term impact on lung health and immunity, with effects that often go unnoticed until major damage has been done to the body. During winter months, polluted air tends to remain trapped closer to the ground due to lower temperatures and limited air circulation. This results in prolonged daily exposure to harmful pollutants, particularly fine particulate matter, which can penetrate deep into the lungs.

Explaining the risks, Dr Rakesh Godara, Additional Director, Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, said," Repeated exposure to winter air pollution has a slow but lasting impact on our lungs and immunity. During winter, polluted air stays trapped close to the ground, which means we end up breathing harmful particles every day for several weeks or months."

He added that these particles cause persistent irritation and inflammation in the lungs, gradually reducing lung capacity. "These tiny particles go deep into the lungs and cause ongoing irritation and inflammation. Over time, this can reduce lung capacity, making breathing less efficient and increasing breathlessness even during routine activities," he said.

Dr Rakesh Godara noted that apart from affecting breathing, pollution also weakens the natural defence mechanisms of the body. It damages the respiratory tract’s protective lining, which makes it harder for the body to fight infections. As a result, it led to frequent respiratory illnesses.

"Pollution also weakens the lungs’ natural defence system. Our respiratory tract plays a key role in protecting us from infections, but constant exposure to polluted air damages this protective lining. As a result, the body finds it harder to fight viruses and bacteria, leading to frequent colds, coughs, chest infections, and longer recovery times. Many people also notice worsening of allergies, asthma symptoms, or persistent cough every winter," he added.

"Children, older adults, and people with existing lung or heart conditions are most affected, but even healthy individuals are not immune if exposure continues year after year. The effects may not be obvious immediately, but repeated winter pollution can quietly compromise lung health and immunity over the long term, making prevention and early care extremely important," Dr Godara further said.

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Arup Halder, Pulmonologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, highlighted the cumulative impact of pollution exposure on urban populations. He also warned that the damage is often subtle and progressive, meaning many individuals may not realise the decline until they experience persistent breathlessness or reduced exercise tolerance.

"Repeated exposure to high levels of winter air pollution can have a lasting impact on both lung capacity and immune health, especially in urban populations. Fine particulate matter, such as PM2.5, penetrates deep into the lungs, causing chronic inflammation, airway narrowing, and gradual loss of lung function over time. This damage is often subtle and progressive, meaning individuals may not realise the decline until they experience persistent breathlessness or reduced exercise tolerance," he said.

"Beyond lung capacity, prolonged pollution exposure weakens the body’s immune defences. Constant irritation of the respiratory tract disrupts its natural protective barriers, making individuals more susceptible to recurrent infections, prolonged cough, and slower recovery from common respiratory illnesses. Children, the elderly, and people with asthma, COPD, or other chronic conditions are particularly vulnerable during winter months when pollution levels remain consistently high," he added.

Dr Halder also noted that protection of lung during winter is not just about short-term relief, it is a serious investment for respiratory and immune resilience in the long term.