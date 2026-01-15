/Parents of J&K students in Iran urge govt to help in evacuation, ensure safety

Srinagar: Parents of the students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Iran gathered outside the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s office in Srinagar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate government intervention for the evacuation of their children.

Nearly 2,000 students from Jammu and Kashmir are currently enrolled in medical and other institutions in Iran. With many of them stranded amid the unfolding situation, anxiety has gripped families back home. The parents have urged both the state and central governments to step in and provide all possible assistance to ensure the safe and early return of students stuck in Iran.

“Around 2,000 to 2,500 students from Jammu and Kashmir are currently stuck in Iran. At the moment, there is no proper means of communication. We are unable to send them money, and they cannot receive anything because the internet is down. We have come to the Divisional Commissioner’s office in Srinagar to seek whatever help the authorities can provide. We are hopeful, because last year the Government of India extended significant support, and we believe it will do so again by helping evacuate our children safely,” said a parent.

He further added that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has spoken to the External Affairs Minister, and it is now the responsibility of all concerned to act in the best interest of these students and ensure their safety.

“We appeal to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to help us during this time of distress,” he added.

Distressed parents said that airfares have skyrocketed, the internet remains shut, and they are unable to send money to their children in Iran. They are also worried that with Iranian airspace closed, it has become increasingly difficult for students to leave the country.

Some parents pointed out that colleges have not been shut and have not asked students to leave. Instead, it is the Indian Embassy that has advised students to exit Iran at the earliest, adding to the confusion and anxiety among families.

“All the parents have come together here today. Our children are studying in Iran, and we are unable to communicate with them. Both phone lines and internet services are down, which has created immense tension and anxiety among parents. We appeal to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, the Prime Minister, and the External Affairs Minister to help evacuate our children safely from Iran to India. We are constantly praying for our children’s safety. We are unable to send them any money, air ticket prices have skyrocketed, and we have learned that Iran has closed its airspace. This has left us extremely worried about what our children will do there, especially as the colleges have not yet been shut,” said another parent.