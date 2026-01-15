/Husband deplaned for getting loud and angry at seeing his wife talk to another man on Southwest flight

A crazy incident happened on a Southwest Airlines flight when a man started throwing food at other passengers because his wife was talking to another man. A video of the incident shows the man arguing with the passengers as staff ask him to get off the plane. He throws a bag of French fries at a man filming him after he was asked to deplane. According to other passengers, the man was jealous of his wife talking to another man, which led to a heated argument. He had a meltdown when he saw her engaging with someone else. As the crew tried removing him from the plane, people started recording him and telling him to get off. He reacts angrily and throws his bag of fries at one of them. The man in the grey shirt and a white baseball cap tells them to stop filming him and gets even angrier as others laugh at him. At one point, it seems like he might hit the person sitting behind him. A flight attendant tries to control the situation and asks others to stop reacting. A ground employee positions himself between the passenger and others to prevent a physical altercation.