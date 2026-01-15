/Husband deplaned for getting loud and angry at seeing his wife talk to another man on Southwest flight

A crazy incident happened on a Southwest Airlines flight when a man started throwing food at other passengers because his wife was talking to another man. A video of the incident shows the man arguing with the passengers as staff ask him to get off the plane. He throws a bag of French fries at a man filming him after he was asked to deplane. According to other passengers, the man was jealous of his wife talking to another man, which led to a heated argument. He had a meltdown when he saw her engaging with someone else. As the crew tried removing him from the plane, people started recording him and telling him to get off. He reacts angrily and throws his bag of fries at one of them. The man in the grey shirt and a white baseball cap tells them to stop filming him and gets even angrier as others laugh at him. At one point, it seems like he might hit the person sitting behind him. A flight attendant tries to control the situation and asks others to stop reacting. A ground employee positions himself between the passenger and others to prevent a physical altercation.
Netizens react to jealous husband
Netizens aren't happy to see a passenger air his dirty laundry out in the open, acting insecure and jealous. They are calling for him to be banned from flying forever. Meanwhile, others think that the man was frustrated not just with his wife talking to someone else, but because a bunch of them kept commenting and mocking him. The husband and wife were apparently not seated next to each other. It isn't clear why they were in different places on the plane. It could be because of a late check-in, which likely left just a few single seats aboard.
Weird passenger acts on flights
People acting crazy on aeroplanes and airports is quite common. There have been incidents of people undressing and strolling through the aisle asking to get off before the plane takes off, citing health issues. Then there was a woman who went naked at an airport and started running around. She hit a restaurant manager and broke a screen. Another woman attacked a passenger, calling her ugly and abusing her. She had to be zip-tied and removed from the plane.