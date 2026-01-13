/Shocking moment guard realised 80-year-old was boarding flight with dead wife

A terrifying incident happened at the Tenerife South Airport when an 80-year-old man tried to board a flight with his dead wife. As the man moved towards the plane, the staff grew suspicious of his wife's condition. When questioned, he said that his wife had died only hours before their flight. The woman was seated in a wheelchair, and the staff noticed that she was unresponsive. They checked her physically and observed that her body temperature was extremely low. The Daily Star reported, "The man was pushing the wheelchair in which his wife was. At first glance, they looked like an elderly couple about to embark. However, after passing through the portico, the guard realised that something was not right." An employee of the Tenerife Airport said, when the guard approached the woman and gave her the wheelchair, he took her hand and noticed that she had an abnormally low temperature and was not breathing.

"The worker immediately notified the supervisor. In a few minutes, the emergency protocol was activated, and numerous security agents, members of the Civil Guard and forensic personnel went to the scene," he added. The incident came to light when the man and his wife were at the metal detector checkpoint inside the airport's security area. A security guard noticed that the woman did not respond when he tried shaking her hand. The staff then checked the woman and were shocked to learn that she was dead. The man was arrested for further questioning.

No details on date and airline of incident at Tenerife Airport