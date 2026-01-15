Google Preferred
Drunk without drinking? Scientists figure out why some people get a BUZZ minus the alcohol

Published: Jan 15, 2026, 19:48 IST | Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 19:48 IST
Some people feel they are drunk even when they haven't had any alcohol. Scientists have now found the reason for it. Photograph: (Unsplash)

Did you know some people can get drunk without even drinking alcohol? This is a condition many people suffer from, yet it remains undiagnosed for years. In fact, you might even land in legal trouble without being guilty of getting drunk.

Scientists have discovered that some people can get drunk even without drinking. This is because of a condition called auto-brewery syndrome (ABS) that triggers alcohol production in the body. This leads to the affected person feeling the buzz minus the alcohol. A study published Thursday in the journal Nature Microbiology details the strange problem in which gut bacteria and biological pathways, a series of biochemical processes that carry out functions in a cell or organism, combine to form this alcohol. The authors say that finding out which bacteria and microbial pathways are responsible for this condition can help with diagnosing the problem easily, offer better treatments and "an improved quality of life for individuals living with this rare condition", Elizabeth Hohmann, co-senior author of the study from the Infectious Disease Division in the Mass General Brigham Department of Medicine, said in a statement.

Scientists have determined that particular gut microbes convert carbohydrates into ethanol, which then passes into the bloodstream. While this can commonly happen for quite a few people, in some ABS can lead to a person appearing quite drunk. Researchers added that people who suffer from the problem are afraid of seeking help for fear of being misjudged, of diagnostic issues, and social stigma. This means that most cases of ABS remain undiagnosed. Besides, even for those who try to fix the problem, diagnosing the condition is a problem because it requires closely monitored blood alcohol testing. When it remains undiagnosed, it can lead to problems like legal troubles and social stress, such as being penalised for drunk driving.

Faecal transplantation can help with auto-brewery syndrome

“Auto-brewery syndrome is a misunderstood condition with few tests and treatments. Our study demonstrates the potential for faecal transplantation,” Hohmann said, who is participating in another study investigating faecal transplantation in ABS patients.

The team tested the gut microbes of 22 people with ABS, 21 household partners without ABS, and 22 healthy control individuals. They found that ABS flare-ups led to stool samples of the ABS group releasing higher ethanol production. This shows that stool tests could act a way to check for ABS in patients. The samples also showed bacteria like Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae play major roles in ABS. However, detecting the specific microbes that cause the condition might not happen for many more years.

