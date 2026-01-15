/Drunk without drinking? Scientists figure out why some people get a BUZZ minus the alcohol

Scientists have discovered that some people can get drunk even without drinking. This is because of a condition called auto-brewery syndrome (ABS) that triggers alcohol production in the body. This leads to the affected person feeling the buzz minus the alcohol. A study published Thursday in the journal Nature Microbiology details the strange problem in which gut bacteria and biological pathways, a series of biochemical processes that carry out functions in a cell or organism, combine to form this alcohol. The authors say that finding out which bacteria and microbial pathways are responsible for this condition can help with diagnosing the problem easily, offer better treatments and "an improved quality of life for individuals living with this rare condition", Elizabeth Hohmann, co-senior author of the study from the Infectious Disease Division in the Mass General Brigham Department of Medicine, said in a statement.

Scientists have determined that particular gut microbes convert carbohydrates into ethanol, which then passes into the bloodstream. While this can commonly happen for quite a few people, in some ABS can lead to a person appearing quite drunk. Researchers added that people who suffer from the problem are afraid of seeking help for fear of being misjudged, of diagnostic issues, and social stigma. This means that most cases of ABS remain undiagnosed. Besides, even for those who try to fix the problem, diagnosing the condition is a problem because it requires closely monitored blood alcohol testing. When it remains undiagnosed, it can lead to problems like legal troubles and social stress, such as being penalised for drunk driving.

Faecal transplantation can help with auto-brewery syndrome

“Auto-brewery syndrome is a misunderstood condition with few tests and treatments. Our study demonstrates the potential for faecal transplantation,” Hohmann said, who is participating in another study investigating faecal transplantation in ABS patients.