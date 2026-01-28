/‘I’m a survivor’: Minnesota Rep Ilhan Omar shrugs off town hall attack, vows won't ‘let bullies win’

Hours after Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, on Tuesday (Jan 27) was sprayed with a mystery liquid during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis, her office in a statement confirmed the attack and said that the Democrat "doesn't let bullies win".

Ilhan Omar vs bullies

In a statement on X, Omar's Office said that the Congresswoman was attacked by an agitator who sprayed her with "an unknown substance with a syringe". It added that the "Minneapolis Police Department quickly apprehended the individual. He is now in custody," and that the Congresswoman was okay.

"She continued with her town hall because she doesn’t let bullies win," said Omar's office.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis representative in a post of her own said that she was okay. Referring to herself as a “survivor,” she said that "this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work," and added, “I don’t let bullies win.”

Ilhan Omar attack: What happened?

US President Donald Trump's 'enemy', Ilhan Omar, was attacked while speaking during a town hall meeting in North Minneapolis. The Democrat was standing behind a podium, addressing the crowd, when a man suddenly rushed toward her from the audience, spraying her with an unknown substance.

Witnesses say the man sprayed Omar with an unknown liquid and shouted as he moved in. What he yelled was not immediately clear.

The moment, which was captured on video, lasted only seconds. An apparent member of Omar’s security team lunged forward, wrapping the man in a bear hug and pulling him away from the stage. As he was being restrained, Omar could be seen stepping towards her attacker, visibly angry, though she did not appear to touch him. He was quickly escorted out of the room as the event was brought to a halt.

Watch it here: