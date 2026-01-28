US President Donald Trump's 'enemy', Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, on Tuesday (Jan 27) was attacked while speaking during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis. The Democrat was standing behind a podium, addressing the crowd, when a man suddenly rushed toward her from the audience, spraying her with an unknown substance.

What happened?

Omar, who has recently been the target of several Trump rants, was speaking during the town hall when a man rushed towards her. Witnesses say the man sprayed Omar with an unknown liquid and shouted as he moved in. What he yelled was not immediately clear.

A swift takedown

The moment, which was captured on video, lasted only seconds. An apparent member of Omar’s security team lunged forward, wrapping the man in a bear hug and pulling him away from the stage. He was quickly escorted out of the room as the event was brought to a halt.

