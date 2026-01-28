Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 28, 2026, 07:15 IST | Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 07:30 IST
Story highlights

A man rushed the stage and sprayed an unknown substance at Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis. Video shows the attack and how security tackled the attacker within seconds. Watch it here.

US President Donald Trump's 'enemy', Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, on Tuesday (Jan 27) was attacked while speaking during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis. The Democrat was standing behind a podium, addressing the crowd, when a man suddenly rushed toward her from the audience, spraying her with an unknown substance.

What happened?

Omar, who has recently been the target of several Trump rants, was speaking during the town hall when a man rushed towards her. Witnesses say the man sprayed Omar with an unknown liquid and shouted as he moved in. What he yelled was not immediately clear.

A swift takedown

The moment, which was captured on video, lasted only seconds. An apparent member of Omar’s security team lunged forward, wrapping the man in a bear hug and pulling him away from the stage. He was quickly escorted out of the room as the event was brought to a halt.

Watch it here:

About the Author

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security.

