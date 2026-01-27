/Does Trump have Alzheimer’s? His niece reveals as POTUS ironically forgets the word for it

US President Donald Trump’s niece has made a shocking claim, suggesting her uncle could be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Mary Trump, who often criticises her uncle, revealed that Trump often has a “deer-in-the-headlights” expression that reminds her of Trump’s father, who had Alzheimer’s. This comes amid frequent questions over the US president’s health.

Fred Trump, Trump’s father, struggled with the degenerative disease before he died at the age of 93 in 1999.

“Sometimes it does not seem like he’s oriented to time and place,” Mary Trump, 60, told New York Magazine of her uncle. “And on occasion, I do see that deer-in-the-headlights look.”

Trump, 79, himself also addressed his father’s condition in an interview with the outlet. While speaking about it, he ironically forgot the word for Alzheimer’s and had to turn to his press secretary Karoline Leavitt for help.

He said, “He had one problem. At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?”

“Alzheimer’s,” Leavitt said.

“Like an Alzheimer’s thing,” Trump said. “Well, I don’t have it... I don’t think about it at all. You know why? Because whatever it is, my attitude is whatever.”

“Genetically, I’m in great shape,” he added. “My mother and her family lived very long, well into their 90s. No heart disease in my family. No this, no that."

"I have this friend whose mother died at 49 of a heart attack. His father died at 51 of a heart attack. He’s now 60. I said, ‘You’re f---ed,’ " Trump added. “He watches everything he eats. But you can’t beat genetics.”

Trump has frequently faced questions about his health. He is often seen with bruising on his hand, which he said was a result of the 325 milligrams of aspirin he takes daily. He said that while his doctors do not approve of the dosage, he told the outlet, “but it works for me”.