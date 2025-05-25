Jon Stewart had a shocking prediction for the end of US President Donald Trump's story, as he explained why he envisions Trump "burning our f***king country down for insurance money."

While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, comedian Stewart highlighted why Trump's 60 Minutes lawsuit is the perfect example of his "pay tribute to the king" edict.

As he returned to criticising the right during a podcast on Bill Simmons' podcast on Friday, Stewart claimed that media networks including CBS and ABC had chosen to "pay tribute to the king" when the president came after them legally.

He further referred to Trump's legal woes with these media outlets, which can lead to tearing down the country.

'What you're seeing now is, 'All must pay tribute to the king.' And the price of peace is different,' Stewart said. '

He noted the US president's defamation lawsuit warranting a $15 million payout from ABC and First Lady Melania’s $40 million documentary deal with Amazon as proof of funds in exchange for “protection.”

“They just put money into the pot. So ultimately, at the end of this, does Trump burn our fucking country down for insurance money? Like, where are we headed?” Stewart said.

He did not forward to talk about Harvard University and Trump's bold move against the Ivy Leagues.

“Now [Trump will] go after Harvard or Comcast or whatever the hell else he does because a policy of appeasement always leads to more conquest,” Stewart said.

As Trump has been encouraging a nationwide educational overhaul, Stewart suggested Democrats prepare for the next presidential race in 2026.