Awkward! Trump's iPhone buzzes twice during his anti-Apple rant, leaving him red-faced. Watch video

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 23) found himself in an embarrassing situation as, in between his rant against Apple, his own iPhone buzzed not once but multiple times.

An embarrassing situation for Trump

On Friday, in the Oval Office, the US president lambasted iPhone maker Apple for its plans to shift some of its production to India. As he slammed Apple, Trump's phone, coincidentally an iPhone, rang not once but at least twice. Rejecting the calls in front of reporters, Trump, who, as per reports, "turned red", made the excuse that congressmen were calling him to congratulate his administration's successes.

The faux pas did not go unnoticed. Sharing a video of the embarrassing moment on X, a user wrote: "YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP".

"As soon as Trump trashed Apple for making phones overseas, his own iPhone started ringing and buzzing. Then he seemed to incorrectly swipe to answer it before clicking off, saying it was a congressman," they added.

Watch the video here:

Trump singles out Apple

Singling out Apple, Trump announced that a 25 per cent tariff would be imposed on the company unless its devices are built in the US. He later expanded the threat to other phone manufacturers and told reporters, "It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product; otherwise it wouldn't be fair".

Trump said that these tariffs would take effect by the "end of June".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he had “long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or any place else.”

"If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25 per cent must be paid by Apple to the US," added the US president. He also claimed that the Apple CEOassured him that "We're not interested in you building in India... we want you to build here and they're going to be upping their production in the United States."