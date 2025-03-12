In Texas, United States, a father has been jailed for ordering his eight-year-old adopted daughter to jump on a trampoline until she died. According to the Mirror, the father is identified as Daniel Schwarz and his daughter as Jaylin Schwarz.

She passed away due to dehydration after having been made to jump on a trampoline in the daytime heat as a punishment.

Daniel was found guilty of manslaughter for his role in the death of his adopted daughter Jaylin in Odessa, Texas. He was sent to jail for 18 years. The girl's mother, Ashley Schwarz, was found guilty of capital murder on May 1, 2023. She was given three life sentences.

Adoption of Jaylin Schwarz

The parents adopted the girl on August 29, 2020, and were her legal guardians at the time of her death. Odessa Police reacted to an urgent call and found Jaylin Schwarz dead at the scene.

Jaylin had been punished by his adopted father. She was not allowed to eat or drink water. She was forced to jump non-stop on a trampoline. Odessa Police found that Jaylin died of dehydration in 43C heat.

The Ector County District Attorney said in his remarks, "Investigators later discovered that Daniel and his wife, Ashley, had forced their daughter to jump on a trampoline for an extended period without food or water as a form of punishment."

He added, "The trampoline's surface temperature was approximately 110 degrees at the time. This outcome is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our prosecutors and the Odessa Police Department in seeking justice.”

Victim's family remarks

During Schwarz’s trial, Jaylin's family statements explained, "Her father showed no emotion during his daughter’s funeral."

The victim's siblings also told the court during the trial that it was common for them to be forced to jump on the trampoline for hours as a punishment.

Jaylin and her sibling Jade were given to the couple after Ashley Schwarz's step-sister Alysha Anderton lost custody due to a battle with addiction.

Alysha told the news channel KOSA, "What upsets me the most is that I never got to see her alive again. When they took them, I never got to say goodbye." She added, "That's not fair to me."

(With inputs from agencies)