Ukraine Russia conflict: Ukraine's Avdiivka now 'second Bakhmut'

Russia is targeting near locations and sharpening its assault it is unleashing new weapons to change the course of the war even as the West continues to channelize weapons to Ukraine. Even after losing the East Bakhmut area, Ukrainians were determined to hold the fort, and it appears that the strategy is working. In the recent months, the Russia-Ukraine war has been focused on one city, the eastern city of Bakhmut. Russia has been attempting to encircle the area to choke supply for Ukrainians.