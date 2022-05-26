Rohingya refugees triggering socio-economic crisis in Bangladesh?

Published: May 26, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Over four years have passed since the Rohingya first started fleeing to Bangladesh. In 2017, the persecuted community was welcomed by the local people but as time passed, the Bangladeshis started getting anxious, here's why!
