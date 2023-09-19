Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi says, 'India on track to become one of world's top 3'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
PM Modi addressed the Parliament on the second day of Special Session and said, "Every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held in the Parliament, and every signal given by the Parliament should encourage the Indian aspiration. This is our responsibility and the expectation of each and every Indian. Whatever reforms are made here, Indian aspiration should be our priority".

