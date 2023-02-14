Officials puzzled over objects flying in U.S. & Canada

U.S. Forces have shot down four aerial objects over North American skies this month, leading to growing concern in Washington. One senator even described the past few weeks as "Nothing short of craziness". But there are many unanswered questions. The mystery objects have led to a diplomatic spat between the U.S. and China. So who is spying what, and is there any 'Extraterrestial' connection to this flying objects phenomenon? WION's Eric Njoka speaks to Jamil N. Jaffer who is the Founder and Executive Director of the National Security institute, for a perspective.