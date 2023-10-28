New EU Ambassador Hervé Delphin upbeat on "Ascending" Ties and FTA Talks | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
European Union's New Ambassador Hervé Delphin underscored the positive trajectory of the India-EU relationship, stating, "EU India relationship has grown stronger, and it goes ever stronger. It's an ascending trajectory." The ambassador presented his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu earlier this month. The relationship has seen high level engagement, including visits of EU leaders to India for the G20 summit, but also formation of a Trade and Technology council to accelerate engagement at several front.

