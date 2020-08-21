LIVE TV
LNU lightning complex fire spreads across California
Aug 21, 2020, 02.15 PM(IST)
As the LNU Lightning Complex fire near Vacaville, California, expanded rapidly overnight. There were 10,489 lightning strikes in California in the last 72 hours. More than 100,000 evacuated in Vacaville.