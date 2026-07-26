/Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: From Operation Vijay to Op Sindoor | How India's Military Became Stronger

Twenty-seven years after the Kargil War, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed every inch of Indian territory during Operation Vijay. The special report traces India's military journey from the icy heights of Kargil to the modern battlefield, highlighting the evolution of the country's defence strategy. The report also explores how India's response to cross-border terrorism has changed over the years, culminating in Operation Sindoor, while showcasing the country's growing focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, indigenous defence production, rising defence exports, and military modernization.