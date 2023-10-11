Israel-Palestine war: Central banks' efforts for a soft economic landing in a flux

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
The Israel-Gaza conflict currently underway has raised significant concerns on a global scale. World Bank president Ajay Banga has labelled it as an unnecessary global economic shock and attending the World Bank IMF annual meetings in Morocco Banga said that the conflict threatens to disrupt the positive trends of decreasing inflation and stabilizing prices and wages.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos