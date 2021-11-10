India's Samudrayaan mission: Search for riches of ocean

Nov 10, 2021, 02:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's first manned ocean mission 'Samudrayaan' was launched in Chennai. This mission will use Matsya 6000, a submersible sphere of titanium alloy. The mission's goal is to make long-term use of maritime resources for economic prosperity.
