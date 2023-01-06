"India takes G20 Presidency at critical time" says Chief Coordinator Harsh Shringla

Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency, Harsh Shringla has said that New Delhi takes over presidency at "critical time" at a time of "great deal of uncertainty, political , economic, security related uncertainty" and focus will be on solution. Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Shringla explained that "rest of the world looks to the G20 to provide solutions to many of the challenges that confront them, from issues like indebtedness, inflation, paying high prices for basic necessities like fuel, food". India took over the Presidency of the grouping on 1st December 2022 and will host the mega summit in September. Along the summit India also hosts over 200 meetings in 57 different locations. The mega grouping represents more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of international trade and 60 percent of the world population.